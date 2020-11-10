In Wild Mountain Thyme, John Patrick Shanley, writer of Moonstruck and more, writes and directs Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Molloy, and Christopher Walken in a romantic drama set in Ireland. Does that mean Christopher Walken uses an Irish accent in this movie? You bet your boots it does! The film, described as “an epic love story with soaring lyricism,” is adapted from Shanley’s play Outside Mullingar. Watch the trailer below.

Wild Mountain Thyme Trailer

I’ll confess that Wild Mountain Thyme wasn’t on my radar until just now. I’m not sure if the film’s production just passed me by, or if my brain has been turned to complete mush by the last few weeks. Either way, this is a real movie, with a real trailer! And it looks pretty good. It’s the type of sweeping romantic melodrama that some will no doubt find corny, but that’s okay.

In Wild Mountain Thyme, “Anthony and Rosemary are star-crossed lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms. Anthony (Jamie Dornan) always seems to be out in the fields working, worn down by his father’s constant belittling. But what really stings is his father’s threat to bequeath the family farm to his American cousin Adam. Rosemary (Emily Blunt) at first seems to hold a grudge for having been shamed by Anthony in childhood, but the sparks between them would keep a bonfire blazing through the night. Her mother Aoife strives to unite the families before it is too late. Just when we think Anthony will pluck up the courage to face up to his repressed feelings, cousin Adam (Jon Hamm) steps in with a plan to sweep Rosemary off her feet, romancing her over a magical 24 hours in Manhattan. But true love is never defeated!”

Who would you choose, reader? Jamie Dornan or Jon Hamm? Place your bets. And as I mentioned above, Christopher Walken is in this, and he’s putting on an Irish accent. Sort of. It’s somewhere in between Irish and his own natural Walken accent.

Wild Mountain Thyme comes from writer-director John Patrick Shanley, whose credits include scripts for Moonstruck, Joe Versus the Volcano (which he also directed), Doubt, and Congo, among other things. I didn’t know until just right now that the screenwriter of Doubt also wrote Congo, and my brain is kind of broken. In a good way.

Wild Mountain Thyme is set to open December 11, 2020.