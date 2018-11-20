David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss Jason Reitman’s latest film The Front Runner, praise Melissa McCarthy’s performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me, and get moved by Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix special. Later, Aisha Harris joins us to discuss Widows. Follow Aisha on Twitter.

Show Notes (all timestamps are approximate only)

Introduction: Stan Lee and William Goldman

What We’ve Been Watching (~9:00)

David – The Front Runner, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Devindra – Get Shorty (TV)

Jeff – Adam Sandler 100% Fresh



Featured Reviews (~28:00)

Widows

– Spoilers (~52:00)

