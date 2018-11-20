/Filmcast Ep. 494 – Widows (GUEST: Aisha Harris from the New York Times)
Posted on Tuesday, November 20th, 2018 by David Chen
David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss Jason Reitman’s latest film The Front Runner, praise Melissa McCarthy’s performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me, and get moved by Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix special. Later, Aisha Harris joins us to discuss Widows. Follow Aisha on Twitter.
Be sure to check out David’s new podcast, Write Along.
Listen and subscribe below:
Show Notes (all timestamps are approximate only)
Introduction: Stan Lee and William Goldman
What We’ve Been Watching (~9:00)
David – The Front Runner, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Devindra – Get Shorty (TV)
Jeff – Adam Sandler 100% Fresh
Featured Reviews (~28:00)
Widows
– Spoilers (~52:00)
Credits:
