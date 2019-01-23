Widows was one of my favorite films of last year – smart, slick, and entertaining as hell. The Steve McQueen heist flick is now available on VOD, and will be hitting Blu-ray early next month, giving you the perfect opportunity to check it out if you missed it in theaters. Below, we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip featured on both the digital/VOD and Blu-ray releases, that takes you inside the real-world location used for the hideout the widows meet up at to plan their job. Watch the Widows clip below.

Widows Clip

Rather than rely on a set, Steve McQueen and company used an actual warehouse location for the film Widows. It adds an extra level of realism, and as Viola Davis explains in the clip above, it really forces the audience to be there in the moment. It also forced the actors in the scenes in question to adapt to the things as well – the temperature of the room and the general vibe of things, helping with more down-to-earth performances in the process. In her own words, the location carries all the “ugliness and truth” of the characters who inhabit the hideout.

In Widows, “a police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows – Veronica, Linda, Alice and Belle – have nothing in common except a debt left behind by their spouses’ criminal activities. Hoping to forge a future on their own terms, Veronica joins forces with the other three women to pull off a heist that her husband was planning.”

The film stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson, with a script co-written by McQueen and Gillian Flynn. Widows arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 5, 2019. A full list of special features included on the disc is below. I feel as if not enough people gave this movie the praise it deserved, so I encourage you to check it out now that it’s making its way to home video. While Widows was sold as a heist flick, it has a lot more on its mind, and the performances of the packed cast are great across the board.

Widows delivers explosive action and gripping suspense! The Blu-ray is packed with nearly 60-minutes of bonus content, with three documentary featurettes filled with in-depth interviews and raw on-set footage detailing the compelling production story of WIDOWS.