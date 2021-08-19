Who Framed Roger Rabbit, the groundbreaking comedy that blended animation and live-action in a way that blew everyone’s minds back in 1988, is coming to 4K. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film will make its 4K debut this December, loaded with special features and a reminder that once upon a time, Zemeckis made really cool movies and not absolute junk like Welcome to Marwen.

Once upon a time, Robert Zemeckis was at the top of his game – a director responsible for movies that blended classical storytelling with cutting-edge technical effects. And then at some point, Zemeckis said, “You know what? I want to make terrible stuff!”, and started helming crap like The Polar Express. But we can always return to his better work, and thankfully, one of his best efforts – Who Framed Roger Rabbit – is headed to 4K Blu-ray on December 7, 2021.

Released in 1988, Who Framed Roger Rabbit was a mash-up of Chinatown and Looney Tunes-style mayhem, dropping us into a 1940s Hollywood where cartoons characters are real. Bob Hoskins is grumpy detective Eddie Valiant who gets drawn into a scheme involving movies, transportation, and a cartoon rabbit star named Roger Rabbit (and his wife Jessica).

Funny, inventive, and full of tons of in-jokes and meta-references to the glory days of animation, Roger Rabbit still holds up, and it’s bound to look great in 4K. And just imagine all the trauma you can inflict on new viewers when they get to that scene at the end with Judge Doom. You know the one.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit 4K Bonus Features

The 4K release will feature HDR picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio. There’s also an Ultimate Collector’s Edition that includes a limited-edition SteelBook, available only at Best Buy stores. As for special features, there doesn’t seem to be anything strictly new here, but just having the movie on 4K is a big deal. Here’s what’s included.