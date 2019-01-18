Where’d you go, Where’d You Go, Bernadette? Oh, I see – you went all the way to August. The release date of the Richard Linklater-directed film starring Cate Blanchett has been pushed five months, from March to August. The reasoning cited behind the move is that August is a better month for “female-skewing films.” So we’re all going to have to wait a little longer to find out where Bernadette went. More on the new Where’d You Go, Bernadette release date below.

The Wrap is reporting the Where’d You Go, Bernadette release date has been bumped from its original March 22 slot to August 9. Annapurna spokesperson Ashley Momtaheni said that the move can be credited to August being a great month to release female-skewing films, as Crazy Rich Asians and “Florence Foster Jenkins have shown. After a summer full of action films and sequels, opening this film in August will be a refreshing change.”

That makes a certain amount of sense. March is surprisingly packed this year. Captain Marvel, Dumbo and Us all open that month, along with Captive State. Bumping Bernedette to August, which is often a dead-zone for movies after the big summer season, might be beneficial. Then again, this August will see the release of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Hobbs and Shaw, Artemis Fowl, and maybe, just maybe, The New Mutants, if it doesn’t get bumped again. But none of those movies will be directly competing for the same type of audience that’s drawn to a Richard Linklater movie starring Cate Blanchett.

In Where’d You Go, Bernadette, “Bernadette Fox seems to have it all — a beautiful home, a loving husband and a brilliant teenage daughter. When Bernadette suddenly disappears, her concerned family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone.” In addition to Blanchett, the movie features Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoë Chao and Laurence Fishburne. There are five people credited with the screenplay, which isn’t exactly the best sign. Those names include Linklater, Holly Gent, Vincent Palmo Jr., Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter. The script is adapted from the novel by Maria Semple.

Linklater is usually hit or miss with me. I love the Before Trilogy, but Boyhood – a movie of his critics couldn’t stop praising – left me cold. And while I’m a big Cate Blanchett fan, I find the Bernadette trailer to be a little underwhelming. Perhaps this release date change can result in much better marketing

