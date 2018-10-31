FX is getting into the Halloween spirit by releasing two very quick What We Do in the Shadows TV series teasers. Based on the hilarious horror-comedy from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the series follows a group of vampires living together in Staten Island. Watch the What We Do in the Shadows TV series teasers below.

What We Do in the Shadows TV Series Teaser

What We Do in the Shadows TV Series Teaser 2

These clips are very brief, but they’re the first official footage we have from the eagerly anticipated FX series. What We Do in the Shadows is an American TV adaptation of the film of the same name, and based on these clips, the series will emulate the film’s brand of humor. Rather than a straight-up reboot, the series is going to focus on a new group of vampires living together. The bloodsuckers in the film dwelled in New Zealand, while these nosferatus spend their time on Staten Island.

The series stars Kayvan Novak (Danger Mouse), Matt Berry (Toast of London), Natasia Demetriou (Year Friends) Harvey Guillen (The Internship), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), Jake McDorman, and Mark Proksch. What We Do in the Shadows film directors and stars Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement serve as executive producers.

In a profile of the series from a panel at NYCC, Rotten Tomatoes revealed:

“Much like the movie, the series follows three vampires who live together: Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) — the former two are husband and wife. Also living with them is a fourth vampire named Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who’s an “energy vampire.” Instead of blood, he sucks the energy out of his victims by boring them to death with mundane anecdotes and bad jokes. The office is his feeding ground, but his powers also work on his vampire roomies.”

During that same panel, writer and producer Paul Simms said: ““We wanted the idea that the vampires had been — maybe 200 years ago — sent to conquer America, but had sort of lost their way and forgotten…They’d gotten to New York, and that’s where the boat dropped them off, and they never went any further and before they knew it, a lot of time had passed.”

In the series, the main action focuses on the vampires receiving notice that “an ancient leader vampire named the Baron is coming to pay them a visit from abroad, purportedly to see how conquering America is going.”

What We Do in the Shadows premieres Spring 2019.