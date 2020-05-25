What We do in the Shadows, the TV series spun-off from the vampire mockumentary of the same name, will sink its teeth into a third season at FX. The network just renewed the show for season 3, promising more undead hijinks on Staten Island. Three more episodes remain in season 2, which is currently running on the network.

I have a confession: I haven’t watched the What We Do in the Shadows TV series yet. I loved the movie and I’ve heard nothing but great things about the TV show, and yet…it remains in my Hulu queue, unwatched. But if you watch it, here’s some good news: FX just gave What We Do in the Shadows season 3 the green light. “We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” said Nick Grad, president of FX original programming. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers, and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.” Jermaine Clement created the series, and he and Taika Waititi executive produce with showrunner Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Like the film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows is “a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve ‘lived’ together for hundreds of years in Staten Island. The self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor the Relentless, a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire. Then there’s the British vampire Laszlo — a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say. He’s a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there’s Nadja: the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo’s Clyde. Also cohabiting in the vampire household is Guillermo, Nandor’s familiar; and Colin Robinson, an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts — he feasts on humans, but not on their blood.”

Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch star, with plenty of guest appearances, including Taika Waititi, Jonathan Brugh, and Jemaine Clement reprising their roles from the movie, Tilda Swinton playing herself (who is also a vampire), and Mark Hamill as a character named Jim the Vampire.