What We Do in the Shadows, one of the funniest shows on TV at the moment, returns for an all-new season in a few weeks. When we last saw Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Guillermo saved his vampire roommate from being killed by the Vampiric Council. Now, in a new What We Do in the Shadows season 3 trailer, we learn that the Nandor and gang have taken over as the new Vampiric Council, and surely, everything will go smoothly now. Or not.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Trailer

I love What We Do in the Shadows with all my heart, and I can’t wait for this new season. The series is like a balm for the soul, and I’m more than ready to distract myself from the horrors of, well, everything, with something funny. I will confess that I don’t entirely love this trailer – some of the jokes seem flat – but I think that’s more an issue of trailer editing than a reflection of the new season itself.

Here’s what’s in store for the new season:

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

The new season will premiere on September 2, 2021, with two episodes. In the first episode, titled “The Prisoner,” “Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion.” In episode 2, “The Cloak of Duplication,” “A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee.”

Season 4 Has Already Been Confirmed

Not only did we get this What We Do in the Shadows season 3 trailer today, but we also received word that FX has already ordered season 4. “Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, said in a statement announcing the news. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

Since season 3 hasn’t even premiered yet, it’s too early to talk about exactly when we’ll get to see What We Do in the Shadows season 4. But FX says it will arrive sometime in 2022.