Judas and the Black Messiah, Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King, Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas; Warner Bros.
Palm Springs, Screenplay by Andy Siara, Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow; Hulu
Promising Young Woman, Written by Emerald Fennell; Focus Features
Sound of Metal, Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance; Amazon Studios
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Written by Aaron Sorkin; Netflix
All in all, this is a pretty solid line-up. It’s nice to see Palm Springs getting awards season attention, and while I have issues with Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin’s writing remains punchy and snappy enough to warrant consideration.
Now, let’s move on to adapted screenplay, shall we?
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen; Amazon Studios
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Based on the Play Written by August Wilson; Netflix
News of the World, Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles; Universal Pictures
One Night in Miami, Screenplay by Kemp Powers, Based on the Stage Play “One Night in Miami” by Kemp Powers; Amazon Studios
The White Tiger, Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani, Based on the Book “The White Tiger” by Aravind Adiga; Netflix
Okay, I’m just going to say it – it’s weird that Borat landed a screenplay nomination. Obviously, the movie involves heavily scripted elements, but it just seems…odd to me. I’m also incredibly disappointed that I’m Thinking of Ending Things didn’t earn a nomination, as I consider it to be a stellar adaptation. In fact, I think it’s even better than the book it was based on.
Finally, here are the nominees for documentary screenplay.
All In: The Fight for Democracy, Written by Jack Youngelson; Amazon Studios
The Dissident, Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel; Briarcliff Entertainment
Herb Alpert Is…, Written by John Scheinfeld; Abramorama
Red Penguins, Written by Gabe Polsky; Universal Pictures
Totally Under Control, Written by Alex Gibney; Neon
I actually haven’t seen any of these docs, so I can’t really comment! But good job, everyone! You did it!