Now, let’s move on to adapted screenplay, shall we?

All in all, this is a pretty solid line-up. It’s nice to see Palm Springs getting awards season attention, and while I have issues with Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin’s writing remains punchy and snappy enough to warrant consideration.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Written by Aaron Sorkin ; Netflix

Sound of Metal, Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder , Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance ; Amazon Studios

Judas and the Black Messiah, Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King , Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas ; Warner Bros.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen; Amazon Studios

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Based on the Play Written by August Wilson; Netflix

News of the World, Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles; Universal Pictures

One Night in Miami, Screenplay by Kemp Powers, Based on the Stage Play “One Night in Miami” by Kemp Powers; Amazon Studios

The White Tiger, Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani, Based on the Book “The White Tiger” by Aravind Adiga; Netflix

Okay, I’m just going to say it – it’s weird that Borat landed a screenplay nomination. Obviously, the movie involves heavily scripted elements, but it just seems…odd to me. I’m also incredibly disappointed that I’m Thinking of Ending Things didn’t earn a nomination, as I consider it to be a stellar adaptation. In fact, I think it’s even better than the book it was based on.

Finally, here are the nominees for documentary screenplay.