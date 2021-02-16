wga nominations 2021 movies

The 2021 WGA nominations for TV were announced earlier this month, and now it’s time for movies. Original screenplays that garnered attention include Judas and the Black MessiahPalm SpringsPromising Young Woman, and more. On the adapted screenplay front, titles such as Ma Rainey’s Black BottomBorat Subsequent Moviefilm, and more landed nods. See the full list of 2021 WGA nominations below.

First up, here are the nominations for original screenplay.

Judas and the Black Messiah, Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King, Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas; Warner Bros.

Palm Springs, Screenplay by Andy Siara, Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow; Hulu

Promising Young Woman, Written by Emerald Fennell; Focus Features

Sound of Metal, Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance; Amazon Studios

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Written by Aaron Sorkin; Netflix

All in all, this is a pretty solid line-up. It’s nice to see Palm Springs getting awards season attention, and while I have issues with Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin’s writing remains punchy and snappy enough to warrant consideration.

Now, let’s move on to adapted screenplay, shall we?

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen; Amazon Studios

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Based on the Play Written by August Wilson; Netflix

News of the World, Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles; Universal Pictures

One Night in Miami, Screenplay by Kemp Powers, Based on the Stage Play “One Night in Miami” by Kemp Powers; Amazon Studios

The White Tiger, Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani, Based on the Book “The White Tiger” by Aravind Adiga; Netflix

Okay, I’m just going to say it – it’s weird that Borat landed a screenplay nomination. Obviously, the movie involves heavily scripted elements, but it just seems…odd to me. I’m also incredibly disappointed that I’m Thinking of Ending Things didn’t earn a nomination, as I consider it to be a stellar adaptation. In fact, I think it’s even better than the book it was based on.

Finally, here are the nominees for documentary screenplay.

All In: The Fight for Democracy, Written by Jack Youngelson; Amazon Studios

The Dissident, Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel; Briarcliff Entertainment

Herb Alpert Is…, Written by John Scheinfeld; Abramorama

Red Penguins, Written by Gabe Polsky; Universal Pictures

Totally Under Control, Written by Alex Gibney; Neon

I actually haven’t seen any of these docs, so I can’t really comment! But good job, everyone! You did it!

The WGA winners will be revealed on March 21, 2021.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Awards,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.