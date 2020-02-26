It’s time for a new season of Westworld, which means its also time for a bunch of semi-confusing, super-cryptic viral marketing that will have the more obsessive fans of the show spending hours upon hours pouring over data, chatting on Reddit, and possibly going crazy in the process. The latest bit of Westworld season 3 viral marketing is for a website for a company called Incite, Inc. Who are they? What do they do? We’re not entirely sure, but since every single company on the show is up to no good, we’re guessing they’re evil.

Several folks have received the following email regarding Westworld season 3:

Dear Valued Guest, As you may have heard, U.S. Congress has just passed the Privacy Act of 2039, which will be effective starting today. You will begin to see the impact of this legislation roll out over the coming weeks. Delos Destinations has been providing themed fun for over a decade, and the security of our guests both in the park and online in the real world is tantamount to our success. As far as we’re concerned, your core experience will stay the same: an opportunity to discover who you are, in an environment without limits. All corporations with a digital footprint are required to be compliant with this new initiative, affecting the way your private information is collected, stored, shared, and processed. As part of this new overhaul, legislators have partnered with Incite to provide a clearer path to radical data transparency, putting control back in the hands of consumers. For more specifics on how this new law will affect you, please check out InciteInc.com. And as a gesture of our commitment to a safer, more open and free world, enjoy an extra night stay at Westworld or our newest attraction, The Raj–on us. This is only the beginning. Welcome to life without limits.

Heading to that hyperlink takes you to the Incite website, which is loaded with cryptic info and potential clues to pour-over. The overall message of the site focuses on both data and privacy, which has been a theme of the show. Season 2 revealed that Delos, the company that owns and operates Westworld, has been harvesting the data of all the guests. And we’re not talking digital data, here. They’ve been harvesting people’s DNA. There was even a disclaimer listed on the Delos website last season:

By entering the Delos Destinations Port of Entry, you acknowledge that Delos, Inc. controls the rights to and remains the sole owner of, in perpetuity: all skin cells, bodily fluids, secretions, excretions, hair samples, saliva, sweat, blood, and any other bodily functions not listed here. Delos, Inc. reserves the right to use this property in any way, shape, or form in which the entity sees fit.

So what’s the connection between Delos and Incite? Are they owned by the same entity? Delos is mentioned in the Incite email, but the connection still isn’t entirely clear. We’ll have to wait for season 3 to find these answers, unless someone cracks the code before then. In the meantime, feel free to explore the Incite site – and their Instagram, too.