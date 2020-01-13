Time to saddle up and go back to the future with Westworld. The third season of the twist-filled HBO show has finally announced its premiere date for March, bringing with it a new teaser that throws off some serious Arrival vibes. After last season essentially blew up the entire premise of the show as we knew it, season 3 looks to be changing things up considerably. That change includes a new main cast member: Aaron Paul. Get the full Westworld season 3 premiere date info below.

Westworld Season 3

As you can see in the teaser above, Westworld is back on March 15. The third season of the sci-fi series brings with it a whole new storyline – one that looks to be set almost entirely outside of the world of the park we spent the first two seasons in. HBO is calling it “A dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.”

Returning cast members include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. Meanwhile, new cast members include Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan.

I enjoyed the first season of Westworld, and thought season 2 started off strong. But as that season churned on, the show kind of went off the rails, and it seemed as if it had no idea what story it was trying to tell. I’m hoping season 3 fixes that by changing up the location. Previous footage released focuses heavily on life outside the park while also giving most of the screentime to Aaron Paul’s new character. There’s also a new park set up to look like Nazi Germany, and Maeve appears to be stuck there for the time being.