Westworld season 3 arrives next weekend, and to better prepare us for the mystery box mayhem to come, stars Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul got together to talk about their characters and season 3 in general. It’s a fun, light-hearted, amusing conversation between two very charming people, and it clues you into some of the things in store this season.

Westworld Season 3 Featurette

Time to kick-back and enjoy this nearly four-minute video of Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul goofing off while also occasionally talking about Westworld. To be clear: You’re not going to get a whole lot of spoilery detail here. Instead, it’s just Wood and Paul – two likable people – shooting the breeze, giving each other awkward looks, and having a generally good time in each other’s company. The pair talk about the journey their characters go on – which boils down to “she takes him on quite a ride!” The pair also talk about the show as a whole, including the previous two seasons.

Wood is once again playing Dolores, the theme-park robot turned revolutionary. Paul is new to the show, playing Caleb, a former soldier who finds himself unable to climb out of a rut, or his lowly social status. The two characters eventually cross paths, with Dolores pulling Caleb into her world, and her big, secret, robot plans.

I reviewed Westworld season 3, and for the most part, I enjoyed it. Despite leaving the park for the outside world, the new season unfolds in a similar manner to seasons past. In other words, if you liked the previous two seasons, you’ll probably like this one. As I wrote in my review:

Can Westworld reboot itself? The answer is: Maybe – but it doesn’t really want to. Because while season 3 first starts off seeming like a brave new world, it’s only a matter of time before the show is retreading familiar – and befuddling – ground.

Westworld season 3 debuts on HBO March 15.