Westworld season 3 is galloping onto HBO this month, which means it’s time for a whole new season of mystery, intrigue, and episodes that leave you asking, “What the hell did I just watch?” Ahead of the new season premiere, some official Westworld season 3 episode titles and very, very vague synopses have been released. Want to have a go at decoding them? Good luck.

The titles for the first four episodes of Westworld season 3 were sent out today by HBO, and they come with strange, one-sentence synopses that read more like poem excerpts than actual summaries of what’s in store. Here they are:

Season 3, episode 1: “Parce Domine”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:10 p.m. ET/PT)

If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line.

Written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jonathan Nolan. Season 3, episode 2: “The Winter Line”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.

Written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy; directed by Richard J. Lewis. Season 3, episode 3: “The Absence of Field”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

If you don’t like what you see in the mirror, don’t blame the mirror.

Written by Denise Thé; directed by Amanda Marsalis. Season 3, episode 4: “The Mother of Exiles”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 5 (9:00-10:10 p.m.)

The truth doesn’t always set you free.

Written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy; directed by Paul Cameron.

I’ve seen these first four episodes of the season (look for my review this week), but I’m sworn to secrecy as to what this all means. While I’m sure the rabid Westworld fans who love to spend hours playing guessing games on Reddit will be all-in on this, I’ll confess that I’m a little apprehensive about TV shows playing things so close to the vest. Sure, I get it – they want to avoid spoilers. Still, not everything needs to be a super-secret.

These titles come with some new images as well. Don’t worry, they’re not spoilery.

Evan Rachel Wood is back, of course, as Dolores. When we last saw her, she had escaped from the park and was plotting to overthrow humanity. Good for her!

Tessa Thompson also returns, as “Charlotte Hale.” Of course, she’s not the real Charlotte – the real Charlotte is dead. Dolores built a host version of Charlotte and implanted her with a “pearl” – aka a consciousness. Whose consciousness is it? We still don’t know.

Here’s Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Low, with more beard and less hair. Bernard is a robot – like pretty much everyone else in this damn show at this point – who wants to stop Dolores’s robot uprising. He, too, has escaped the park.

Thandie Newton as fan-favorite Maeve, one of the few characters who was still in Westworld when season 2 ended. What’s she up to this season? Wait and see.

How about some new characters? There’s Aaron Paul as Caleb, Lena Waithe as Ash, and Marshawn Lynch as Giggles. Paul’s Caleb is the main newcomer here, as he finds himself drawn into Dolores’s world.

Westworld returns on March 15.