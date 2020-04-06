Judging by this trailer, the next episode of Westworld is going to have a lot of action. Explosions, chases, gunfights, and more are all teased here. Also teased: more backstory into Serac, the new villainous character played by Vincent Cassel. On top of all that, it looks like Aaron Paul’s Caleb is going to start questioning his allegiance with Dolores.

Westworld Season 3 Episode 5 Trailer

Are you still sticking with Westworld? I am – but that’s because I have to write about it. But if I’m being honest, were I not writing about this season, I might just give up on the show at this point. I don’t think the series is bad, I’ve just lost the interest I once had. This season is trying very hard to take the show in a different direction, and while some of the results have been promising, the series still falls back on old, bad habits.

But this is a cool trailer! It’s very ominous, and loaded with action. It also suggests we’re going to learn a lot more about Serac, a character who has remained mostly cloaked in mystery. We know he’s bad – he murdered a dude in the most recent episode – and we know he’s rich. We also know he wants what’s in Dolores’ head. But beyond that, we still don’t know what his real deal is. The footage here hints at flashbacks to the young Serac – who we glimpsed in a quick flashback moment in the most recent episode.

For more insight into the upcoming episode, let’s turn to the official synopsis, shall we? Those are always helpful!

Season 3, episode 5: “Genre”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Just say no.

Written by Karrie Crouse & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Anna Foerster.

Oh, right, these are always deliberately vague and tell us nothing. I forgot.

One other interesting detail, at least based on this trailer: it looks like Caleb is already questioning his partnership with Dolores. It seems way too soon for that to be happening – they just teamed-up – but maybe Dolores does something really bad in the next episode. We shall see.