There are only two episodes left of Westworld season 3, which means there are only two more chances for this season to either give us some answers or disappoint us terribly! Based on this new trailer for episode 7, the next episode is finally going to give us some backstory on Caleb, the new character played by Aaron Paul. Watch the Westworld episode 7 trailer below.

Westworld Episode 7 Trailer

I’m sorry to say that this season of Westworld has lost me. There was a lot of talk about season 3 changing things up and course-correcting after season 2 went off the rails. But I can honestly say that while season 2 was indeed a mess, it managed to hold my interest. The same just isn’t happening this year – I find myself not really giving a damn about anything going on here. And despite claims to the contrary, the mystery box element is still very much in place.

There are only two episodes left this season, and hey, maybe they’ll both end up being the best damn episodes season 3 has to offer. At the very least, we’re about to get more Aaron Paul – a new addition to the cast who really hasn’t had much to do. Hell, he wasn’t even in the episode that aired last night. But the next ep, “Passed Pawn,” is clearly going to remedy that.

Paul’s character Caleb was going nowhere, and was even destined to take his own life, before he hooked up with Dolores. Now, he’s part of her revolution, seemingly buying into her plans of total anarchy. But will that hold? Or will he have a change of heart? Let’s take a look at the official synopsis, shall we?

Season 3, episode 7: “Passed Pawn”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.

Ah, unhelpful as always. Thank you, Westworld.

I actually think there’s more to Caleb than meets the eye, and this trailer certainly seems to be hinting at that. But it might all be misdirection. We’ll find out this Sunday.