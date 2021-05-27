A small town is besieged by a mysterious wolf-like predator. The town take shelter indoors, in one closed space together, and they slowly get picked off from inside. It sounds like a solid premise for a horror movie, but an even better one for a video game, and Werewolves Within is actually both: it started out as an Ubisoft multiplayer VR game published in 2016 which has now inspired a horror comedy movie starring Sam Richardson. Watch the latest Werewolves Within trailer below.

Werewolves Within Trailer

Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Harvey Guillen star in Werewolves Within, a horror comedy directed by Josh Ruben from a screenplay by Mishna Wolff. The film follows a newly arrived forest ranger named Finn (Richardson) and a postal worker named Cecily (Vayntrub) who must try to keep the peace within a small town after a snowstorm traps all the residents together inside a local inn, where a mysterious creature starts picking them off one by one.

The tone and the comedic beats seem to be on point in the trailer, which wisely leans into the comedy aspect of the horror-comedy. We’ve all seen werewolf/monster movies before, so doubling down on the quirky comedy is a smart move to keep Werewolves Within feeling fresh. The comedy works well, which makes sense since writer Mishna Wolff is an alum of the Upright Citizens Brigade, while director Josh Ruben hails from CollegeHumor and directed the Shudder Sundance hit Scare Me.

Plus, there’s the unusual conceit of this technically being a video game movie, based on a Mafia-style VR game in which the player must discover the real werewolf among them. That sets the stage for a good conflict within the movie, which we see culminate in a pretty funny “Mexican stand-off” between the townspeople. Maybe Werewolves Within sneakily breaks the video game movie curse by avoiding the video game label.

Here’s the synopsis for Werewolves Within:

After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Werewolves Within will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16, 2021. It will then receive a limited theatrical release on June 25, 2021, followed by a video on demand release on July 2, 2021, courtesy of IFC Films.