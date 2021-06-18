At last, we losers here in America will have a chance to see Wellington Paranormal, the What We Do In The Shadows spin-off series about a pair of bumbling cops investigating the paranormal. The series has already aired multiple seasons in New Zealand, but it’s finally making its domestic debut on the CW next month. And with that comes a new, and very funny, trailer.

Wellington Paranormal Trailer

What We Do In The Shadows was one of the funniest comedies of the last decade, and it inspired one of the funniest TV shows of the last decade, too – the FX spin-off What We Do In The Shadows series, which is set in the same universe as the movie but focuses on different characters. And it isn’t the only What We Do in the Shadows TV spin-off, either. There’s also Wellington Paranormal, a series that features the cop characters briefly seen in the Shadows movie.

The series has already aired three seasons and a Christmas special in New Zealand, but the show is just now coming to America. The American debut is set for July 11 on the CW. And, as we previously reported, HBO Max will stream episodes a day after their CW broadcast debut, as will the broadcaster’s ad-supported streaming platforms.

What is Wellington Paranormal?

In Wellington Paranormal, “Sergeant Ruawai Maaka of the Wellington Police enlists the aid of Officers Minogue and O’Leary to tackle paranormal events in New Zealand’s capital city. In a police reality show style, the first season follows these kiwi cops as they investigate cases such as the demon possession of a teenager, a noise complaint at a haunted house, and a blood bank robbery.”

The cast consists of Mike Minogue as Officer Kyle Minogue, Karen O’Leary as Officer O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu as Sergeant Ruawai Maaka. Minogue and O’Leary are reprising their roles from the What We Do In the Shadows movie. Here’s the scene they appeared in.

The series was created by What We Do In The Shadows creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, with episodes written by Clement, Paul Yates, Melanie Bracewell, and Jessica Hansell. Clement, Jackie van Beek, and Tim van Dammen direct.

For the last few years now, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi have also been talking about another potential Shadows spin-off – the film We’re Wolves, which would follow the werewolf characters seen in the film. But we still don’t know when, or if, we’ll ever see that. In the meantime, the What We Do In The Shadows TV series is set to return for season 3 on September 2 on FX.