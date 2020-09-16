Welcome to the Blumhouse is the latest series of anthology films from the fright masters of Blumhouse. They did something similar with Hulu’s Into the Dark, and now they’re headed to Amazon Prime Video with a series of four films – two premiering on October 6, and two premiering on October 13. There was already one trailer encapsulating all the films, and now each film has its own trailer to get you ready for next month.

Black Box Trailer

First up we have Black Box. Written by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman and directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., this film follows a man who loses his memory, and his wife, in a car accident. Now a single father, he “undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.” The cast includes Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James. Black Box hits Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

The Lie Trailer

Next, here’s The Lie. This comes The Killing creator Veena Sud, who writes and directs. In The Lie, “When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.” The cast includes Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King. This, too, hits on October 6.

Evil Eye Trailer

Then there’s Evil Eye, where “A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.” Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani direct a script by Madhuri Shekar, with a cast that includes Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White. Evil Eye arrives October 13.

Nocturne Trailer

Finally, there’s Nocturne, set inside an elite arts academy, where “a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.” Zu Quirke writes and directs, Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, and Ivan Shaw star. This is another October 13 release.

I’m all for more horror movies, especially horror movies that are easy to access via streaming right now. However, I’ve found Into the Dark kind of terrible across the board. Fingers crossed Welcome to the Blumhouse turns out better.