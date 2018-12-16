Another Harvey Weinstein movie is in development, but this one is told from the point of view of one of his assistants. The untitled Harvey Weinstein assistant movie, which is being described as a Devil Wears Prada-style film, is currently being shopped to studios, but director Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet) is already eying a star: Ozark‘s Julia Garner.

Deadline reports that Julia Garner, who currently appears in the Netflix drama series Ozark, is in talks to star in the untitled Harvey Weinstein assistant movie.

This is a different project than the Spotlight-style investigative Weinstein drama in the works at Annapurna Pictures, and has been described by The Hollywood Reporter as a Devil Wears Prada-style film. “It’s sort of Devil Wears Prada-esque — a young girl begins working for a monster boss,” an executive who read the script told THR. But lest we forget, The Devil Wears Prada was a comedy, and everything related to Harvey Weinstein and his history of systematic sexual assault is…not. This seems ill-advised at best, but the film is still in early stages and a perfunctory description from an anonymous executive may not describe it well. Hopefully.

Kitty Green’s untitled film will reportedly chart a day in the life of one of Harvey Weinstein’s assistants. Garner, who has impressed as a rising talent in Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and most recently the crime drama Ozark, will play this assistant, who is not based on a single real-life person, but a composite of several of Weinstein’s assistants. Weinstein’s former assistants have spoken out about improper conduct by the fallen movie mogul, with many of them alleging sexual harassment by him.

Green, who writes and directs the film, reportedly spent more than a year researching public records and documents, as well as conducting dozens of interviews for the project. Producer Scott Macaulay, who along with James Schamus also made Green’s acclaimed documentary Casting JonBenet, described the film as “a work of profound empathy, crafted to allow our audience to wholly identify with its heroine and the all-too common inequities she faces.” So, thankfully, it likely won’t be the workplace comedy that the Devil Wears Prada comparison draws up.

The untitled Harvey Weinstein assistant movie is set to shoot in New York next year.