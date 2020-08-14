It’s glorious to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter back in their roles as the happiest pair of bros, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that Bill & Ted Face the Music is the beginning of the end. To hammer home that feeling is a new Weezer song tied to the upcoming long-awaited sequel, titled — you guessed it — “Beginning of the End.” Watch the music video for “Beginning of the End” for Rivers Cuomo’s quarantine look, and stay for a Wyld Stallyns cameo.

Weezer Bill and Ted Face the Music Song: Beginning of the End

There is probably no better choice to pick as the band who will team up with the Wyld Stallyns for a movie where Bill and Ted are tasked with composing a song that will stop the universe from imploding. The SoCal rock band go perfectly with Bill and Ted’s rocker bros from San Dimas, California, and it’s a nice full-circle nod to Weezer’s beginnings opening for Reeves’ band Dogstar right before the Blue Album came out. Plus, they know a few Kiss covers.

“Beginning of the End” sounds great and features a great shred-tastic solo from Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo. It will be included on the Bill & Ted Face The Music, The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which will be released by 10K Projects on August 28, 2020. You can pre-order the soundtrack here.

See the full track listing below.

1. Big Black Delta – “Lost in Time”

2. Alec Wigdahl – “Big Red Balloon”

3. Weezer – “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

4. Cold War Kids – “Story Of Our Lives”

5. Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”

6. Big Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”

7. POORSTACY – “Darkest Night”

8. Lamb Of God – “The Death Of Us”

9. FIDLAR – “Breaker”

10. Culture Wars – “Leave Me Alone”

11. Blame My Youth – “Right Where You Belong”

12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – “Face the Music”

13. Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released on demand and in theaters on August 28, 2020. Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.