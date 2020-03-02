The Invisible Man is a huge hit, and I have no follow-up snark or joke to go with this news. I’m just legitimately happy. Leigh Whannell is a great filmmaker, and I’m thrilled to see audiences connecting with his latest, which is scary, intense, and exceptionally well-made. It’s certainly a stark contrast between the last time Universal tried to reboot one of their classic monsters with The Mummy. Strong reviews and word-of-mouth helped the fright flick open above expectations, and all but ensured that Universal will continue to try to dust off their old horror hits.

The Invisible Man had a very visible weekend at the box office, with the Elisabeth Moss-starring film hauling in $29 million domestically, which exceeded early expectations that placed the opening somewhere around $20 million. Overseas, The Invisible Man scared up an additional $20.2 million, bringing its global total to $49.2 million. Like most Blumhouse-related productions, The Invisible Man was made relatively cheaply – it only cost a reported $7 million. That makes its box office take even more impressive, and everyone involved with the project is no doubt happy. Blumhouse is happy because they have themselves another horror hit. Universal is probably happy because after their Dark Universe stumble, they’ve proven they can actually make their classic monsters work in a contemporary setting. And writer-director Leigh Whannell just inked a two-year first-look deal with Blumhouse for more films. Everybody wins!

Elsewhere in box office land, Sonic the Hedgehog held at number 2, and The Call of the Wild came in at number three. The Harrison Ford family film has done better than expected, but it’s still a disappointment overall, with reports indicating the movie is expected to lose around $50 million – a side-effect of a budget that was probably too big for its own good.

This upcoming weekend sees the release of Pixar’s Onward, as well as the sad basketball movie The Way Back. Onward will likely do well since most Disney-Pixar films do. And dads everywhere will probably flock to The Way Back, so don’t be surprised if that has a strong weekend as well. As for now, here are the top 10 movies at the box office.

1. The Invisible Man

2. Sonic the Hedgehog

3. The Call of the Wild

4. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

5. Bad Boys for Life

6. Birds of Prey

7. Impractical Jokers: The Movie

8. 1917

9. Brahms: The Boy II

10. Fantasy Island