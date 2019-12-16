It’s Star Wars week! Which means in a few days, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is going to climb to the top of the box office charts. But first, let’s talk about the most recent weekend box office numbers. After two weeks at number one, Frozen II finally fell to second place thanks to the release of Jumanji: The Next Level. The third entry in the Jumanji franchise opened stronger than the previous film, Welcome to the Jungle. Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the spectrum, Playmobil: The Movie continues to be one of the biggest box office flops ever. And apparently no one wanted to go see Clint Eastwood‘s Richard Jewell.

Disney lost the number one spot at the box office, but don’t worry: they’ll be back there in a few days. For now, though, Jumanji: The Next Level is the box office champ, taking in $60.1 million domestically. That’s a bump from the previous film’s opening numbers, $36 million. The Next Level ultimately earned $213 million worldwide.

Frozen II is now at second place, and Knives Out is holding strong at number 3. Now here’s where things get a little direr. Richard Jewell, the latest “real American hero” movie from Clint Eastwood, took in $5 million from 2,502 theaters, making it one of the worst openings of Eastwood’s recent career. The audience just wasn’t there, it seems.

As bad as Richard Jewell did, it’s a box office success compared to Playmobile: The Movie. In its second (and probably last) weekend, the animated film earned just $170,000. That’s a 74% drop from its already terrible opening weekend, and puts it in line to be one of the biggest flops of all time. The film reportedly cost $75 million to make, and there is zero chance of earning that back now.

The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters at the end of the week, and it’s all but guaranteed to claim the top spot. How long it stays there is anyone’s guess. And then the crazy fever dream that is 2019 will be over! Happy holidays! The top ten movies at the box office right now can be seen below.

1. Jumanji: The Next Level

2. Frozen II

3. Knives Out

4. Richard Jewell

5. Black Christmas

6. Ford v Ferrari

7. Queen and Slim

8. A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

9. Dark Waters

10. 21 Bridges