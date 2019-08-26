The general online reaction to Angel Has Fallen, the third entry in the Has Fallen franchise, was: “Who wants this?” The answer: lots of people. At least, that’s what the weekend box office numbers tell us. The latest Mike Banning adventure rose to the top of the box office, outperforming expectations and confirming that audiences can’t get enough of Gerard Butler. Meanwhile, Hobbs and Shaw debuted in China and resulted in the biggest August opening ever.

I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who loves the Has Fallen movies. Yet they keep making money. Case in point: Angel Has Fallen, the latest film to focus on Gerard Butler’s ass-kicking secret service agent, just topped the weekend box office at $21.25 million. That’s not small potatoes, but here’s the catch: it’s the lowest opening in the franchise’s history. But! It’s also the first film in the series to debut at number 1. This says more about the sorry state of the summer box office than it does the franchise.

Good Boys dropped down to second place with $11.75 million. In third place: Overcomer, a movie I’ve never even heard of. It’s another one of those faith-based dramas, the type that almost always looks terrible but still does well at the box office. It took in $8.2 million. The Lion King landed in fourth with $8.2 million as well. Fifth place went to Hobbs and Shaw with $8.1 million.

Speaking of Hobbs and Shaw, the Fast and Furious spin-off debuted in China over the weekend and resulted in China’s biggest August opening weekend ever at $102 million. Variety reports the flick took in another $120 million overseas, bringing its foreign market total to $441 million.

The sixth-place spot went to the highly entertaining horror-comedy Ready or Not, earning $7.55 million. That’s not a huge opening, but it is the largest debut for Fox Searchlight in nearly five years:

Fox Searchlight shot up their largest debut in 4 1/2 years as READY OR NOT found $7.5M this weekend, $10.5M since Wednesday. The film exploded onto the scene in 2,855 venues–the biggest opening in company history. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) August 25, 2019

This upcoming weekend sees virtually no big new releases, save for Blumhouse’s thriller Don’t Let Go. After that, the dreaded month of August is over, and the fall movie season begins. Pour one out for the summer movie season, folks.

The top ten films at the box office can be seen below (via Box Office Mojo).

1. Angel Has Fallen

2. Good Boys

3. Overcomer

4. The Lion King

5. Hobbs and Shaw

6. Ready or Not

7. The Angry Birds Movie 2

8. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

9. Dora and the Lost City of Gold

10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood