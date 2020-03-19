Crank up the volume for some heavy metal horror with We Summon the Darkness. This festival fave finds three female metal-heads who get mixed up in something seriously satanic after a big concert. The We Summon the Darkness trailer below teases the mayhem to come while also seeming almost maddeningly vague. There’s clearly more than meets the eye here.

We Summon the Darkness Trailer

I hate when trailers give away too many spoilers, but there is such a thing as being too vague. I haven’t seen We Summon the Darkness yet, so I don’t really know what it’s about, and what happens in the film. And this trailer doesn’t help with that at all – it’s playing its cards very close to the vest. I get it. The movie is likely loaded with surprises, and they really don’t want to give them away. I can respect that. Still, I would’ve liked a bit more from this trailer.

All that said, I’ve heard plenty of good things about this. Reviewing for /Film, my Now Scream This co-writer Matt Donato said:

We Summon The Darkness ultimately takes the main stage as a headlining act bathed in tainted blood, light beers, and fangs-out maliciousness. The hard sell of “heavy metal horror” may be a smidge ambitious, but it’s rarely an issue. Alexandra Daddario and Maddie Hasson are the Hammett and Hetfield of Marc Meyers’ eyeliner ensemble, with looks that kill and attitudes doubly deadly. For that, this critic can downgrade other complaints. It’s full of amplified unhallowed fun and fiendish shocks in the name of rock n’ roll…or maybe that’s just what “The Man” wants you to think.

Directed by My Friend Dahmer‘s Marc Meyers from a script by Alan Trezza, We Summon the Darkness stars Alexandra Daddario, Johnny Knoxville, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, and Austin Swift. In the film, “On the way to a heavy metal concert, Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and two girlfriends hear a news report of a local murder believed to be tied to a series of satanic killings. After the show, the girls invite three guys to join them at the estate owned by Alexis’s father, a fire-and-brimstone preacher (Johnny Knoxville). What starts as a party suddenly turns dark and deadly in this devilishly entertaining thriller.”

We Summon the Darkness arrives on VOD and Digital HD on April 10, 2020.