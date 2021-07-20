Yesterday we got word that Freaky director Christopher Landon was working on a new Netflix movie called We Have a Ghost. Now we know who will be appearing in that film, and we also have confirmation on what the movie’s about. As we guessed the other day, We Have a Ghost is the film adaptation of the short story “Ernest”, which Landon has been attached to direct since 2017. The flick will star Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, and more.

THR is reporting the following people are part of the We Have a Ghost cast: David Harbour (Stranger Things), Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead), Jennifer Coolidge (Promising Young Woman), Jahi Di’Allo Winston (Charm City Kings), and Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). The cast also includes Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, Uncle Drew), Isabella Russo (School of Rock the Musical, Crashing), Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Faith Ford (Murphy Brown, Hope & Faith), and Steve Coulter (Shotgun Wedding, The Conjuring).

Landon will write and direct the film based on the short story “Ernest” by Geoff Manaugh, which you can read here. Despite the title and Landon’s background in the horror genre, We Have a Ghost isn’t a horror movie. Instead, it’s about a ghost who becomes an overnight viral sensation, which seems like exactly the sort of thing that would really happen these days if someone found a real ghost.

We Have a Ghost Story Details

We Have a Ghost “follows Kevin and his family, who find a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home and get turned into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.” The short story actually begins with the ghost being introduced on the Jimmy Kimmel show, but it looks like they’re nixing that idea here (unless Kimmel shows up in a cameo as himself).

The film will be produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner and Dan Halsted. Landon, John Fischer, Manaugh, Korey Budd, and Nathan Miller will executive produce. Landon directed Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U as well as the recent Freaky. He also wrote the scripts for Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, and Paranormal Activity 4. He wrote and directed the fifth film in the series, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, and he’s also on board to write the latest entry in the franchise, the still-untitled Paranormal Activity 7.