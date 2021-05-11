Zack Snyder is having quite the year. After walking away from Justice League due to a family tragedy, he took a few years off from making feature films and then unexpectedly returned to the center of the movie world earlier this year with Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, a four-hour, kitchen-sink version of his initial vision. On top of that, he also has a new heist film set during a zombie apocalypse coming out on Netflix this week called Army of the Dead, which means he’s back out in the world doing a fresh round of interviews.

In a recent conversation, the talk turned to the odds that Snyder would ever get to make those bonkers Justice League sequels he envisioned. Warner Bros. has basically said that they’re never going to happen, and Snyder doesn’t seem thrilled about that, saying that the studio “has been aggressively anti-Snyder” and that he hopes “cooler heads would prevail” that will allow him to make those films one day.



When a YouTube show called Jake’s Takes (via Heroic Hollywood) asked Snyder if fans should “maintain hope” for the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement (a fan campaign aimed at convincing Warner Bros. to hire Snyder to continue making movies set in the DC Universe), Snyder responded:

“I would think about it this way. Yes, Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder, if you will. And that’s… what can you say? What can I say? Clearly they’re not interested in my take. But I would also say that they certainly weren’t interested in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about that. And I love the characters, and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. It’s glorious IP. So there’s that. I don’t know what could be done as you go forward, other than, I think the fan movement is so strong, and the fan community is so — the intention is so pure. And I really have huge respect for it. I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with [Warner Bros.] and that they would see that there’s this massive fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they’ll do?”

WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff has strongly implied that the company is no longer interested in Snyder’s plans for the future since WB and HBO Max has so many other irons in the metaphorical DC fire. Snyder’s plans for more Justice League movies were, um, definitely a big swing, but openly negging the studio that would need to hire you doesn’t strike me as the best plan of action for him. I have a feeling this won’t be the last we hear of this story, but for now, consider the SnyderVerse dead.