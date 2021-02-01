We’re not worthy, but we’re getting it anyway: a Wayne’s World Super Bowl ad featuring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, together again after 32 years. Myers and Carvey reprise their roles from the 1992 comedy classic Wayne’s World in a Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats. Only — shhh — they can’t actually say the words “Super Bowl.” Watch the Wayne’s World Super Bowl ad below.

Wayne’s World Super Bowl Ad

There have been all kinds of excellent reunions of ’80s and ’90s classics happening over the past year, whether over Zoom or in actual movie form. For Wayne’s World stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, it’s a little bit of both — well, more of a 30-second commercial than a full-length feature. Following a cameo in Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary special and in Josh Gad’s reunion extravaganza series, “Reunited Apart,” Myers and Carvey are doing a proper in-character reunion…in a Super Bowl ad.

More than 30 years after the two of them gave the world the best lip-sync performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 1992’s Wayne’s World and appeared in its sequel a year later, Myers and Carvey — now in their late 50s and mid-60s, respectively — donned the ratty T-shirts and wigs once again for a Wayne’s World reunion in a commercial for Uber Eats.

“And we’re back,” Wayne says to viewers in the ad, reviving one of the signature phrases from the beloved rock music fans with their own public access TV show, first created by Myers in a sketch for Saturday Night Live in the late ’80s.

“2020 was a great year…NOT!” Myers and Carvey joke from what looks to still be the former’s basement in his mom’s house in Aurora, Illinois. The two of them go on to sell people on the delivery app Uber Eats for next Sunday’s big game. A game which “for legal reasons cannot be named,” Wayne adds.

This joke actually carries some water to it: the term “Super Bowl” is trademarked by the NFL and can only be used by those who pay an exorbitant amount of money for the right to do so in ads, according to Entertainment Weekly. But there are some clever ways of getting around that, as the Wayne’s World Uber Eats teaser shows, with the pair of them slyly using terms like “big bowl,” the “gigantic bowl,” or, the “big game.”

You can watch the full Wayne’s World ad when it airs during the Super Bowl LV game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 7, 2021, starting at 6:30 P.M. EST on CBS.