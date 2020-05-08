On the May 8, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Brad is off today, he will return next week.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Hoai-Tran ranked Pixar movies in the Watcher Top 5 Beatdown
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben has been reading Wild Cards Vol. 1
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Ben watched The Half of It
- HT and Ben watched Never Have I Ever
- Peter watched the Westworld finale and the Clone Wars series finale.
- Jacob watched Blood Quantum, Underwater, Bloodshot, Chasing Tyson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and True Lies.
- Chris watched Dead to Me Season 2 and the first Pirates of the Caribbean.
- Ben watched I Know Where I’m Going, The Last Picture Show, High and Low, Koyaaniqatsi, and finished his Breaking Bad rewatch.
- Hoai-Tran watched Den of Thieves, My Man Godfrey, has reached the dreaded Season 4 of Community.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter went to Knotts Berry Farm for Mrs. Knotts Fried Chicken.
- Jacob has been eating Doritos and drinking Mike’s Hard Lemonade like a real trash person.
