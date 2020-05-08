On the May 8, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.





Opening Banter: Brad is off today, he will return next week.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Hoai-Tran ranked Pixar movies in the Watcher Top 5 Beatdown

What we’ve been Reading : Ben has been reading Wild Cards Vol. 1

What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Ben watched The Half of It HT and Ben watched Never Have I Ever Peter watched the Westworld finale and the Clone Wars series finale. Jacob watched Blood Quantum, Underwater, Bloodshot, Chasing Tyson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith , and True Lies . Chris watched Dead to Me Season 2 and the first Pirates of the Caribbean . Ben watched I Know Where I’m Going , The Last Picture Show , High and Low , Koyaaniqatsi , and finished his Breaking Bad rewatch. Hoai-Tran watched Den of Thieves, My Man Godfrey, has reached the dreaded Season 4 of Community .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter went to Knotts Berry Farm for Mrs. Knotts Fried Chicken . Jacob has been eating Doritos and drinking Mike’s Hard Lemonade like a real trash person.



Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: