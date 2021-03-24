On the March 24, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Disney California Adventure for the Taste of Disney.
- Jacob attended the online SXSW.
- Brad and his family had the memorial service for his Dad.
- Ben got the first dose of the vaccine.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob is reading The Butchering Art and Leonardy Nimoy’s I Am Spock. He’s also bingeing the podcast Dead Eyes.
- Chris read Volker Ullrich’s two volume biography of Hitler, and also Stephen King’s Later.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob and HT watched Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
- Chris and Ben watched Nobody.
- Peter and Brad both saw Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, although Peter only saw the first episode.
- Jacob and Chris watched Sasquatch.
- Peter watched The Last Blockbuster on Netflix.
- Jacob watched Made for Love, Them, Confronting a Serial Killer, Night Stalker, Murder Among the Mormons, and Good Burger.
- Chris watched Aquaman, In the Mood For Love, and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.
- Brad watched the rest of Ted Lasso.
- Hoai-Tran watched Bombay Rose, finally caught up with The Crown.
- Ben watched Godzilla vs. Kong, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Waffles + Mochi, and The Exterminating Angel.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried new Chili Cheese Nacho Doritos 3D, delicious Easter candy from Aldi’s, and is happy the Quesalupa is back at Taco Bell.
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.