On the March 24, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to Disney California Adventure for the Taste of Disney . Jacob attended the online SXSW. Brad and his family had the memorial service for his Dad. Memorial Fund for The Family of Glenn Oman, organized by Pat Rhew Ben got the first dose of the vaccine.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob is reading The Butchering Art and Leonardy Nimoy’s I Am Spock . He’s also bingeing the podcast Dead Eyes . Chris read Volker Ullrich’s two volume biography of Hitler, and also Stephen King’s Later .

What we’ve been Watching : Jacob and HT watched Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Chris and Ben watched Nobody . Peter and Brad both saw Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers , although Peter only saw the first episode. Jacob and Chris watched Sasquatch . Peter watched The Last Blockbuster on Netflix. Jacob watched Made for Love , Them , Confronting a Serial Killer , Night Stalker , Murder Among the Mormons , and Good Burger . Chris watched Aquaman , In the Mood For Love , and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy . Brad watched the rest of Ted Lasso . Hoai-Tran watched Bombay Rose , finally caught up with The Crown . Ben watched Godzilla vs. Kong , Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner , Waffles + Mochi , and The Exterminating Angel .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried new Chili Cheese Nacho Doritos 3D, delicious Easter candy from Aldi’s, and is happy the Quesalupa is back at Taco Bell.



