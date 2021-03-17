Water Cooler: Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ted Lasso, Mortal Kombat, The Knick, Coming To America
Posted on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 17, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Jacob will return next week.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter has been busy at Southern California theme park based food festivals.
- Brad got his first vaccine shot.
- Hoai-Tran was on /Filmcast to review Raya and the Last Dragon, and also forgot to plug her NPR appearance.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter didn’t see Godzilla vs. Kong.
- Chris and Ben watched Zack Snyder’s Justice League
- Peter watched the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, rewatched Coming To America and saw the new Coming 2 America and Assembled: The Making of WandaVision.
- Chris watched the first 13 minutes of Mortal Kombat.
- Brad watched Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, has finally started Ted Lasso
- Ben is still loving The Knick.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried the new Whozeewhatzit candy bar, Muddy Buddies Pretzel Bites, Froot Loops and Golden Grahams Carnation Breakfast Essentials, and Monster Ultra Gold
