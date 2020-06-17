Water Cooler: Wounds, Da 5 Bloods, Perry Mason, Long Gone Summer, Extracurricular, Wiseguy, and More
Posted on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the June 17, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Peter’s out today.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Chris released a new episode of 21st Century Spielberg.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob started reading The Victory Machine.
- Chris read Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben watched Reunited Apart: Fellowship of the Ring
- Jacob watched Come to Daddy, Wounds, Inside Man, BlacKkKlansman, and Long Gone Summer.
- Brad watched Reunited Apart: Ghostbusters, The Lovebirds and The Art of Self-Defense.
- Chris watched Perry Mason.
- Hoai-Tran watched Da 5 Bloods and Extracurricular.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad played Halo 2 for the first time in roughly a decade or so, and he sucks at it now.
- Jacob has been playing a ton of Unmatched: Cobble and Fog.
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.