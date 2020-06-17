Wounds

On the June 17, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter’s out today.

 

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob started reading The Victory Machine.
    • Chris read Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Ben watched Reunited Apart: Fellowship of the Ring
    • Jacob watched Come to Daddy, Wounds, Inside Man, BlacKkKlansman, and Long Gone Summer.
    • Brad watched Reunited Apart: Ghostbusters, The Lovebirds and The Art of Self-Defense.
    • Chris watched Perry Mason.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Da 5 Bloods and Extracurricular.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Brad played Halo 2 for the first time in roughly a decade or so, and he sucks at it now. 
    • Jacob has been playing a ton of Unmatched: Cobble and Fog.

 

