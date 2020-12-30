Water Cooler: Wonder Woman 1984, Tenet, His House, Hunter Hunter, Soul, Flight Attendant, Sylvie’s Love, Trial of the Chicago 7, Death to 2020 & More
On the December 30, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Hawaii and got a covid test.
- Brad built a gingerbread house.
- Hoai-Tran guested on /Filmcast’s Wonder Woman 1984 review.
- Chris wrapped-up 21st Century Spielberg.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read the final issues of Gideon Falls and Doctor Doom, and the first issues of The Department of Truth.
- Hoai-Tran finished reading Tehanu.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob, Chris, Brad, Ben, and Peter watched Wonder Woman 1984.
- Jacob, Ben, and Hoai-Tran watched Tenet
- Jacob and HT watched His House.
- Ben and Chris watched Hunter Hunter.
- Peter rewatched How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), How To With John Wilson on HBO Max.
- Chris watched The Flight Attendant and The Undoing
- Jacob watched Soul, Bad Boys For Life, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
- Brad watched Sylvie’s Love
- Hoai-Tran watched The Muppet Christmas Carol and White Christmas for the first time, watched The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Assistant, David Byrne’s American Utopia, and Never Rarely Sometimes Always.
- Ben watched Indiscreet, Happiest Season, some Small Axe, MLK/FBI, Tesla, First Cow, The Bee Gees documentary, Dick Johnson is Dead, Bacurau, Death to 2020, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and Shirley.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie Cereal, and forgot how much he loves Kellogg’s Smorz Cereal.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad played Jurassic World Aftermath on the Oculus Quest 2
All the other stuff you need to know:
