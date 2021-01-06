Cobra kai Season 3 Review

On the January 6, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • Jacob has been organizing /Film’s end of the year content. He also signed up for Discovery+.
      • Hoai-Tran is really stoked about her book of crosswords.
    • What we’ve been Reading:
      • Jacob read the first six issues of That Texas Blood, finished Sex Criminals, and has been revisiting the Scott Snyder/Greg Capullo run of Batman.
      • Chris read DisneyWar.
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Jacob and Brad watched Wolfwalkers and Hunter Hunter
      • Brad and HT watched Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Freaky
      • Peter watched Cobra Kai season 3, rewatched Made, and has been binge watching Australian Survivor.
      • Jacob watched Bacurau and Tesla. He is also loving the new season of Battlebots and the new spin-off series Battlebots: Bounty Hunters.
      • Brad watched Unpregnant, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sound of Metal, The Half of It, and Bad Education
      • Hoai-Tran watched Promising Young Woman, The Painter and the Thief, Sylvie’s Love, The Vast of Night, Shirley, Borat, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Kajillionaire.
      • Ben watched The Mystery of D.B. Cooper and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

 

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Featured Stories Sidebar, /Film Daily Podcast, Water Cooler, , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.