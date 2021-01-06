On the January 6, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob has been organizing /Film’s end of the year content. He also signed up for Discovery+.
- Hoai-Tran is really stoked about her book of crosswords.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read the first six issues of That Texas Blood, finished Sex Criminals, and has been revisiting the Scott Snyder/Greg Capullo run of Batman.
- Chris read DisneyWar.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob and Brad watched Wolfwalkers and Hunter Hunter
- Brad and HT watched Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Freaky
- Peter watched Cobra Kai season 3, rewatched Made, and has been binge watching Australian Survivor.
- Jacob watched Bacurau and Tesla. He is also loving the new season of Battlebots and the new spin-off series Battlebots: Bounty Hunters.
- Brad watched Unpregnant, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sound of Metal, The Half of It, and Bad Education.
- Hoai-Tran watched Promising Young Woman, The Painter and the Thief, Sylvie’s Love, The Vast of Night, Shirley, Borat, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Kajillionaire.
- Ben watched The Mystery of D.B. Cooper and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter ate the best food in Oahu Hawaii’s North shore. Watch the video.
- Brad tried Homestyle Rice Krispie Treats, Buffalo Wild Wings Lemon Pepper/Pizza Sauce, Fireball Egg Nog, Mountain Dew Major Melon, and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
