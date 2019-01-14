On the January 14, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing:

Peter presented the Best Animated Feature Award to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Awards . Thanks to HT, Peter has started journaling but digitally with the Day One app. And he went and saw Wicked at the Pantages Theatre and got to go backstage after the show.

Brad is considering buying a Nintendo Switch since it appears Switch Online will be getting SNES games soon .

Ben saw the premiere of his friend’s web series Schmotts.

What we’ve been Reading:

Jacob has been reading The Sopranos Sessions and Battle Angel Alita .

What we’ve been Watching:

Peter saw a press screening of M Night Shyamalan ‘s Glass , binge-watched Glass on Netflix, and saw the first episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions .

Chris watched Glass , Bad Times at the El Royale , and started watching Killing Eve .

Jacob watched The Mummy , The Mummy Returns , The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor , Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure , the 1998 Godzilla , Navy Seals , the new episodes of The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine , and the new season of Top Chef .

Brad watched Escape Room, Minding the Gap, Mandy and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Ben watched Unbreakable , Glass , The Train Robbers, Memories of Murder, Gaslight, and Police Story.

Hoai-Tran watched Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, A Dog’s Way Home, A 12-Year Night, The Mummy .

What we’ve been Eating:

Peter found out that a healthy Los Angeles Mexican chain Tocaya Organica has added a Keto Bowl and had to try it out. And Peter is noticing huge gains in his wardrobe thanks to his diet.

Jacob’s dieting adventures have been smooth so far: Keto snacks, noodle-free ramen, etc.

Brad tried Powdered Donuts and Honey Bun cereal, and Carrot Cake Oreos

Hoai-Tran made pho in her instant pot.

What we’ve been Playing:

Peter played the Wizard of Oz edition of Unlocked , an escape room card game, and played more of Keyforge .

Jacob had his first Warhammer 40K painting session.

Hoai-Tran finally cracked open her Spider-Man game.

