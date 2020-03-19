back to the future 4
On the March 19, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, //Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter is getting a little stir crazy in self-isolation and it’s only been like 6 days.
    • Jacob has doubled down on exercise and miniatures painting during the quarantine.
    • Ben finally finished editing his video of his trip to Ireland/Northern Ireland.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob has started reading Slayers & Vampires: The Complete Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Buffy & Angel.
    • Hoai-Tran has started reading The Marriage Plot by Jeffrey Eugenides.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and Chris watched Westworld Season 3.
    • Peter watched The Skywalker Legacy documentary on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker home release, the first couple episodes of Amazing Stories on AppleTV+, I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix.
    • Jacob started the new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and has been binge-watching Jeopardy.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Dr. Strangelove, Beastars, Lu Over the Wall, rewatched Shaun of the Dead, has been watching bad animal-led movies on Disney+ like The Cat From Outer Space and The Shaggy DA.
    • Ben rewatched Goldeneye, Lady and the Tramp, Back to the Future, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and watched the HBO basketball documentary Women of Troy.
    • Chris watched Tarzan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Big Hero 6, and In the Cut
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob beat XCOM 2 again and recommends Ring-Fit Adventure more than ever.
    • Ben started playing The Last of Us again.

