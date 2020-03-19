

On the March 19, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, //Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter is getting a little stir crazy in self-isolation and it’s only been like 6 days. Jacob has doubled down on exercise and miniatures painting during the quarantine. Ben finally finished editing his video of his trip to Ireland/Northern Ireland.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob has started reading Slayers & Vampires: The Complete Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Buffy & Angel . Hoai-Tran has started reading The Marriage Plot by Jeffrey Eugenides.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Chris watched Westworld Season 3 . Peter watched The Skywalker Legacy documentary on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker home release, the first couple episodes of Amazing Stories on AppleTV+, I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix. Jacob started the new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and has been binge-watching Jeopardy . Hoai-Tran watched Dr. Strangelove, Beastars, Lu Over the Wall, rewatched Shaun of the Dead , has been watching bad animal-led movies on Disney+ like The Cat From Outer Space and The Shaggy DA . Ben rewatched Goldeneye , Lady and the Tramp , Back to the Future , and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring , and watched the HBO basketball documentary Women of Troy . Chris watched Tarzan , The Hunchback of Notre Dame , Big Hero 6 , and In the Cut .

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob beat XCOM 2 again and recommends Ring-Fit Adventure more than ever. Ben started playing The Last of Us again.



