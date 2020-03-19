On the March 19, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, //Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter is getting a little stir crazy in self-isolation and it’s only been like 6 days.
- Jacob has doubled down on exercise and miniatures painting during the quarantine.
- Ben finally finished editing his video of his trip to Ireland/Northern Ireland.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob has started reading Slayers & Vampires: The Complete Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Buffy & Angel.
- Hoai-Tran has started reading The Marriage Plot by Jeffrey Eugenides.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Chris watched Westworld Season 3.
- Peter watched The Skywalker Legacy documentary on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker home release, the first couple episodes of Amazing Stories on AppleTV+, I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix.
- Jacob started the new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and has been binge-watching Jeopardy.
- Hoai-Tran watched Dr. Strangelove, Beastars, Lu Over the Wall, rewatched Shaun of the Dead, has been watching bad animal-led movies on Disney+ like The Cat From Outer Space and The Shaggy DA.
- Ben rewatched Goldeneye, Lady and the Tramp, Back to the Future, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and watched the HBO basketball documentary Women of Troy.
- Chris watched Tarzan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Big Hero 6, and In the Cut.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob beat XCOM 2 again and recommends Ring-Fit Adventure more than ever.
- Ben started playing The Last of Us again.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Hollywood Coronavirus Cancellations: A List of Film, TV, and Entertainment Events Impacted By Pandemic
- Ben and Amy’s Ireland/Northern Ireland video
