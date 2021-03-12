On the March 12, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter is out today, but he should be back on Monday.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Jacob got his second vaccine injection. 
    • Brad is really annoyed at Indiana’s slow rollout of the vaccine, is really grateful for compassionate readers and listeners.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Ben read Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Jacob has been reading Mike Nichols: A Life.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Ben watched The Awful Truth.
    • Chris watched Weathering With You, A Glitch in the Matrix, and the canceled Muppets TV series from ABC.
    • Brad watched Coming 2 America and Raya and the Last Dragon
    • Jacob watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, and Turbulence.
    • Hoai-Tran watched On-Gaku: Our Sound and the Meghan and Harry interview. 
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Key Lime M&M’s, Mallow-Top Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk, and Pepperoni / Cheese Pizza Pita Puffs

 

