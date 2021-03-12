Water Cooler: Weathering With You, Coming 2 America, Turbulence, Meghan and Harry, and More
Posted on Friday, March 12th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the March 12, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter: Peter is out today, but he should be back on Monday.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob got his second vaccine injection.
- Brad is really annoyed at Indiana’s slow rollout of the vaccine, is really grateful for compassionate readers and listeners.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read Killers of the Flower Moon
- Jacob has been reading Mike Nichols: A Life.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben watched The Awful Truth.
- Chris watched Weathering With You, A Glitch in the Matrix, and the canceled Muppets TV series from ABC.
- Brad watched Coming 2 America and Raya and the Last Dragon
- Jacob watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, and Turbulence.
- Hoai-Tran watched On-Gaku: Our Sound and the Meghan and Harry interview.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Key Lime M&M’s, Mallow-Top Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk, and Pepperoni / Cheese Pizza Pita Puffs
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.