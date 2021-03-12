On the March 12, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter is out today, but he should be back on Monday.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob got his second vaccine injection. Brad is really annoyed at Indiana’s slow rollout of the vaccine, is really grateful for compassionate readers and listeners.

What we’ve been Reading : Ben read Killers of the Flower Moon Jacob has been reading Mike Nichols: A Life .

What we’ve been Watching : Ben watched The Awful Truth . Chris watched Weathering With You , A Glitch in the Matrix , and the canceled Muppets TV series from ABC. Brad watched Coming 2 America and Raya and the Last Dragon Jacob watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace , and Turbulence . Hoai-Tran watched On-Gaku: Our Sound and the Meghan and Harry interview.

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Key Lime M&M’s , Mallow-Top Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups , and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk , and Pepperoni / Cheese Pizza Pita Puffs



