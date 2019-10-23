Water Cooler: Watchmen, Doctor Sleep, Unbelievable, Jojo Rabbit, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, His Dark Materials, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,
Posted on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 23, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they've been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter has been doing his unsubscribe week. He also went to Disneyland and Kitra build her own lightsaber. And he’s been getting recognized more often for Ordinary Adventures.
- Jacob went on a work trip to Estes Park, Colorado, where he stayed in a haunted hotel room at the Stanley Hotel, attending the Shining Ball, went on a ghost tour, toured the Rocky Mountains in a Jeep, and interviewed Mike Flanagan and more.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob re-read Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep.
- Ben read Game of Thrones: A Guide to Westeros and Beyond
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben, Chris, HT and Peter watched the pilot of HBO’s Watchmen
- HT and Ben saw Jojo Rabbit.
- Peter saw almost 30 minutes of The Mandalorian at the junket, watched Zombieland: Double Tap, binge watched the entire season of Unbelievable on Netflix, finished watching HBO’s Years after Years, he tried watching Dark Crystal and Stumptown, and saw Between Two Ferns: The Movie on Netflix.
- Jacob saw Doctor Sleep but can’t tell you about it.
- Ben rewatched Paradise Hills, The Pixar Story, and Toy Story of Terror, and saw Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound and Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Hoai-Tran saw Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Black and Blue, watched A Hard Day’s Night on Criterion Channel, and the first 4 episodes of His Dark Materials.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter went to Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland and tried all their new food.
- Jacob drank way too much “redrum punch.”
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob re-played Resident Evil 4 for the nth time, this time on the Nintendo Switch.
All the other stuff you need to know:
