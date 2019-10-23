On the October 23, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter has been doing his unsubscribe week. He also went to Disneyland and Kitra build her own lightsaber. And he’s been getting recognized more often for Ordinary Adventures. Jacob went on a work trip to Estes Park, Colorado, where he stayed in a haunted hotel room at the Stanley Hotel, attending the Shining Ball, went on a ghost tour, toured the Rocky Mountains in a Jeep, and interviewed Mike Flanagan and more.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob re-read Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep . Ben read Game of Thrones: A Guide to Westeros and Beyond

What we’ve been Watching : Ben, Chris, HT and Peter watched the pilot of HBO’s Watchmen HT and Ben saw Jojo Rabbit . Peter saw almost 30 minutes of The Mandalorian at the junket, watched Zombieland: Double Tap , binge watched the entire season of Unbelievable on Netflix, finished watching HBO’s Years after Years , he tried watching Dark Crystal and Stumptown , and saw Between Two Ferns: The Movie on Netflix. Jacob saw Doctor Sleep but can’t tell you about it. Ben rewatched Paradise Hills , The Pixar Story , and Toy Story of Terror , and saw Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound and Portrait of a Lady on Fire Hoai-Tran saw Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Black and Blue , watched A Hard Day’s Night on Criterion Channel, and the first 4 episodes of His Dark Materials .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter went to Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland and tried all their new food. Jacob drank way too much “redrum punch.”

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob re-played Resident Evil 4 for the nth time, this time on the Nintendo Switch.



All the other stuff you need to know: