watchmen pilot first reactions

On the October 23, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter has been doing his unsubscribe week. He also went to Disneyland and Kitra build her own lightsaber. And he’s been getting recognized more often for Ordinary Adventures.
    • Jacob went on a work trip to Estes Park, Colorado, where he stayed in a haunted hotel room at the Stanley Hotel, attending the Shining Ball, went on a ghost tour, toured the Rocky Mountains in a Jeep, and interviewed Mike Flanagan and more.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob re-read Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep.
    • Ben read Game of Thrones: A Guide to Westeros and Beyond
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Ben, Chris, HT and Peter watched the pilot of HBO’s Watchmen
    • HT and Ben saw Jojo Rabbit.
    • Peter saw almost 30 minutes of The Mandalorian at the junket, watched Zombieland: Double Tap, binge watched the entire season of Unbelievable on Netflix, finished watching HBO’s Years after Years, he tried watching Dark Crystal and Stumptown, and saw Between Two Ferns: The Movie on Netflix.
    • Jacob saw Doctor Sleep but can’t tell you about it.
    • Ben rewatched Paradise Hills, The Pixar Story, and Toy Story of Terror, and saw Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound and Portrait of a Lady on Fire
    • Hoai-Tran saw Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Black and Blue, watched A Hard Day’s Night on Criterion Channel, and the first 4 episodes of His Dark Materials.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter went to Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland and tried all their new food.
    • Jacob drank way too much “redrum punch.”
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob re-played Resident Evil 4 for the nth time, this time on the Nintendo Switch.

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Water Cooler

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.