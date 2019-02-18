Water Cooler: Wandering Earth, Battle Angel, Fighting With My Family, Q, Happy Death Day 2U, Wolf Warrior 2, Umbrella Academy, Leaving Neverland
Posted on Monday, February 18th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Did anyone do anything interesting for Valentine’s Day?
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob is stressing out about SXSW planning.
- Hoai-Tran has been KonMari-ing her room.
- Brad is dreading how much money he’ll have to spend on stuff announced at the 2019 New York Toy Fair.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter went to the theater to watch The Wandering Earth (HT) and Isn’t it Romantic, checked out the Hulu tv series Pen15 and the Amazon documentary series Lorena, saw Fighting With My Family, watched a documentary on Amazon Prime called Nintendo Quest, and watched the first few episodes of the Netflix series adaptation of Umbrella Academy.
- Jacob watched Alita: Battle Angel (brad), Happy Death Day 2U, Don’t Knock Twice, and The Ruins.
- Brad watched Alita: Battle Angel and, Peter Rabbit, and Love, Rosie.
- Chris watched Leaving Neverland, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and The Little Mermaid.
- Ben watched Russian Doll, Q: The Winged Serpent, Murder, My Sweet, and White Heat.
- Hoai-Tran saw The Wandering Earth, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca at the Metrograph, watched Wolf Warrior 2 and a few episodes of Code Geass.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter loves ChocZero’s Coconut Chocolate Bark.
- Jacob tried ChocoRite peanut butter cups and made his own low-carb tortilla chips.
- Brad tried Strawberry Rice Krispies and Fruity Lucky Charms
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob only wants to play XCOM 2 and do nothing else.
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
