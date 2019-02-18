On the February 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Did anyone do anything interesting for Valentine’s Day?

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob is stressing out about SXSW planning. Hoai-Tran has been KonMari-ing her room. Brad is dreading how much money he’ll have to spend on stuff announced at the 2019 New York Toy Fair.

What we’ve been Reading :

What we’ve been Watching : Peter went to the theater to watch The Wandering Earth (HT) and Isn’t it Romantic , checked out the Hulu tv series Pen15 and the Amazon documentary series Lorena , saw Fighting With My Family , watched a documentary on Amazon Prime called Nintendo Quest , and watched the first few episodes of the Netflix series adaptation of Umbrella Academy . Jacob watched Alita: Battle Angel (brad), Happy Death Day 2U , Don’t Knock Twice , and The Ruins . Brad watched Alita: Battle Angel and, Peter Rabbit , and Love, Rosie. Chris watched Leaving Neverland , Ralph Breaks the Internet , and The Little Mermaid . Ben watched Russian Doll, Q: The Winged Serpent, Murder, My Sweet , and White Heat. Hoai-Tran saw The Wandering Earth , Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca at the Metrograph, watched Wolf Warrior 2 and a few episodes of Code Geass .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter loves ChocZero’s Coconut Chocolate Bark . Jacob tried ChocoRite peanut butter cups and made his own low-carb tortilla chips. Brad tried Strawberry Rice Krispies and Fruity Lucky Charms

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob only wants to play XCOM 2 and do nothing else.



All the other stuff you need to know: