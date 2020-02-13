Sonic the Hedgehog Clip

On the February 13, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: What are you guys doing for Valentine’s Day?

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Ben read Dracula
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • HT and Ben watched To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
    • Peter saw Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level, and the first double episode of Survivor: Winners at War.
    • Jacob watched Birds of Prey and 1917.
    • Ben watched The Emperor’s New Groove and Train to Busan.
    • Chris watched Brave and The Pharmacist.
    • HT saw Sonic The Hedgehog, Fighting With My Family, has been watching Ramy.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter had the new Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero.
  • What we’ve been Playing:

