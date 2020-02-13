Water Cooler: To All The Boys, Survivor, Emperor’s New Groove, Sonic The Hedgehog, Fighting With My Family, Boss Level, Birds of Prey, The Pharmacist, Dracula
Posted on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 13, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: What are you guys doing for Valentine’s Day?
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter has been learning how to set-up film lights. Check out David Chen’s youtube channel.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read Dracula
- What we’ve been Watching:
- HT and Ben watched To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
- Peter saw Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level, and the first double episode of Survivor: Winners at War.
- Jacob watched Birds of Prey and 1917.
- Ben watched The Emperor’s New Groove and Train to Busan.
- Chris watched Brave and The Pharmacist.
- HT saw Sonic The Hedgehog, Fighting With My Family, has been watching Ramy.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter had the new Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter played the Disney Play app game for Rise of the Resistance in Disneyland.
- Jacob played Arkham Horror: The Card Game.
