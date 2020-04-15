Water Cooler: The Tiger King and I, Upgrade, Run, Super Troopers 2, Belzebuth, Lady Macbeth, Schitt’s Creek, Near Dark, Dynamo: Beyond Belief
Posted on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 15, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter recorded a cooking vlog and tried to recreate Ronto Wraps from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Watch it here.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Brad watched the Netflix special The Tiger King and I.
- Brad and Ben watched Upgrade.
- Chris and Ben watched Run and rewatched Parasite.
- Peter watched Dynamo: Beyond Belief, the new Simpsons short film Playdate with Destiny.
- Brad watched The Skywalker Legacy, Super Troopers 2, and Daddy’s Home 2.
- Jacob watched Belzebuth, Paranormal Activity, The Possession of Michael King, Happy Camp, The Last Broadcast, Frazier Park Recut, City of the Living Dead, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and has reached the Megan Fox era on New Girl.
- Ben watched Near Dark and His Kind of Woman.
- Hoai-Tran watched Lady Macbeth, Tigertail, Misery, Mother, Barking Dogs Never Bite, rewatched The Host.
- Chris watched The Mask of Zorro, The Prince of Egypt, and finally started watching Schitt’s Creek.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried a Fruit Loops White Chocolate Bunny, Biscoff Kit Kats, Biscoff cookie spread, and Mountain Dew Doritos from Australia.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played Crash Team Racing and When Ski Lifts Go Wrong.
- Brad played Scattergories with friends and family through Skype.
