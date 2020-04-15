tiger king sequel

On the April 15, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter recorded a cooking vlog and tried to recreate Ronto Wraps from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Watch it here
  • What we’ve been Reading:
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and Brad watched the Netflix special The Tiger King and I.
    • Brad and Ben watched Upgrade.
    • Chris and Ben watched Run and rewatched Parasite.
    • Peter watched Dynamo: Beyond Belief, the new Simpsons short film Playdate with Destiny.
    • Brad watched The Skywalker Legacy, Super Troopers 2, and Daddy’s Home 2.
    • Jacob watched Belzebuth, Paranormal Activity, The Possession of Michael King, Happy Camp, The Last Broadcast, Frazier Park Recut, City of the Living Dead, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and has reached the Megan Fox era on New Girl.
    • Ben watched Near Dark and His Kind of Woman.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Lady Macbeth, Tigertail, Misery, Mother, Barking Dogs Never Bite, rewatched The Host.
    • Chris watched The Mask of Zorro, The Prince of Egypt, and finally started watching Schitt’s Creek
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried a Fruit Loops White Chocolate Bunny, Biscoff Kit Kats, Biscoff cookie spread, and Mountain Dew Doritos from Australia.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob played Crash Team Racing and When Ski Lifts Go Wrong.
    • Brad played Scattergories with friends and family through Skype.

 

