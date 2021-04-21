Water Cooler: The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Universal Studios Hollywood, Bad Trip, School of Rock, Happy Feet, Muppets Most Wanted, Bad Boys
Posted on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
-
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the reopening of Universal Studios Hollywood and experienced the new Secret Life of Pets: Off The Leash ride and the newly updated Jurassic World: The Ride.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe.
- Chris read Jim Henson: The Biography by Brian Jay Jones.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter watched Bad Trip and The Secret Life of Pets 2.
- Jacob started the new season of Top Chef and watched The Power and School of Rock.
- Ben watched Muppets Most Wanted, The Age of Innocence, The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), and Bad Boys.
- Brad watched Pihu, Them and The Mitchells vs. The Machines.
- Hoai-Tran watched Happy Feet and Grey Gardens.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Lipton Brisk Zero Sugar Iced Tea
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played The Quest for El Dorado and Dice Throne.
- What we’ve been Doing:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.