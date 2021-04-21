muppets most wanted quarantine stream

On the April 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
    • What we’ve been Reading:
      • Jacob read Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe. 
      • Chris read Jim Henson: The Biography by Brian Jay Jones.
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • Peter watched Bad Trip and The Secret Life of Pets 2
      • Jacob started the new season of Top Chef and watched The Power and School of Rock.
      • Ben watched Muppets Most Wanted, The Age of Innocence, The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), and Bad Boys.
      • Brad watched Pihu, Them and The Mitchells vs. The Machines.
      • Hoai-Tran watched Happy Feet and Grey Gardens.
    • What we’ve been Eating:
      • Brad tried Lipton Brisk Zero Sugar Iced Tea
    •  What we’ve been Playing:
      • Jacob played The Quest for El Dorado and Dice Throne.

 

