On the November 14, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: This is the last time we’ll hear from HT for a while.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read Blockade Billy by Stephen King.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and Brad watched Parasite.
    • Jacob and Chris and Ben watched episode one of The Mandalorian. Peter attended The Mandalorian world premiere and saw chapters two and three of the series. 
    • Peter watched Pixar in Real Life on Disney+, he also found Disneyland Around The Seasons on the service.
    • Brad went to see Jojo Rabbit. Watched Let It Snow on Netflix. 
    • Chris watched Hobbs and Shaw, The Kitchen, and The Devil Next Door
    • Jacob saw The Irishman and watched The Imagineering Story, Frozen, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
    • Ben watched Honey Boy, Waves, The Good Liar, and Ford v Ferrari.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Charlie’s Angels, Dark Waters, White Snake, Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, One Child Nation, saw a special midnight screening of The Host at The Metrograph.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Chris got a Nintendo Switch and played Untitled Goose Game.
    • Jacob is hooked on Ring-Fit Adventure on the Nintendo Switch.

