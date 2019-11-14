Water Cooler: The Mandalorian, Parasite, The Irishman, Honey Boy, Charlie’s Angels, Dark Waters, Waves, Hobbs and Shaw, Funko & More
Opening Banter: This is the last time we’ll hear from HT for a while.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter attended the grand opening of Funko’s new Hollywood store. He also celebrated his birthday at El Coyote.
- Jacob set up his Christmas tree.
- Brad is mad because we already had a winter storm.
- Hoai-Tran is not prepared for her trip to Vietnam.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read Blockade Billy by Stephen King.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Brad watched Parasite.
- Jacob and Chris and Ben watched episode one of The Mandalorian. Peter attended The Mandalorian world premiere and saw chapters two and three of the series.
- Peter watched Pixar in Real Life on Disney+, he also found Disneyland Around The Seasons on the service.
- Brad went to see Jojo Rabbit. Watched Let It Snow on Netflix.
- Chris watched Hobbs and Shaw, The Kitchen, and The Devil Next Door.
- Jacob saw The Irishman and watched The Imagineering Story, Frozen, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
- Ben watched Honey Boy, Waves, The Good Liar, and Ford v Ferrari.
- Hoai-Tran watched Charlie’s Angels, Dark Waters, White Snake, Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, One Child Nation, saw a special midnight screening of The Host at The Metrograph.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter went to the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure and ate every food item.
- Brad tried Candy Cane Milano cookies
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Chris got a Nintendo Switch and played Untitled Goose Game.
- Jacob is hooked on Ring-Fit Adventure on the Nintendo Switch.
