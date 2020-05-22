On the May 22, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Ben will return next week!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Hoai-Tran read Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards.
- Brad thumbed through Industrial Light & Magic books, The Art of Special Effects and Into the Digital Realm.
- Peter has tasked himself with discovering all the easter eggs in Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and to help do so has been acquiring some of the older Star Wars visual dictionaries for his reference collection.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Chris, Brad, and Jacob watched The Last Dance.
- Peter watched Magic For Humans season 3 on Netflix, and finished season one of FX’s Dave.
- Chris watched Best in Show, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Homecoming season 2, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, and The Lovebirds.
- Jacob watched War of the Worlds, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Braven, Seventh Son, and Into the Night.
- Brad watched some of the new Looney Tunes Cartoons, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Celebrity Edition.
- Hoai-Tran finished her Community rewatch.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad and Peter tried the Pineapple Whip Freeze from Taco Bell. Watch Peter’s video here.
- Brad tried Biscoff Creme Sandwich Cookies, Strawberry Shortcake Keebler Fudge Stripe Cookies, Trolls World Tour Laffy Taffy
- Peter was able to eat Howlin Rays again and it was glorious.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob has been playing Gears Tactics, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and StarCraft Remastered.
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.