On the May 22, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Ben will return next week!

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing :

What we’ve been Reading : Hoai-Tran read Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards. Brad thumbed through Industrial Light & Magic books, The Art of Special Effects and Into the Digital Realm. Peter has tasked himself with discovering all the easter eggs in Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and to help do so has been acquiring some of the older Star Wars visual dictionaries for his reference collection.

What we’ve been Watching : Chris, Brad, and Jacob watched The Last Dance . Peter watched Magic For Humans season 3 on Netflix, and finished season one of FX’s Dave . Chris watched Best in Show , Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich , Homecoming season 2, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum , and The Lovebirds . Jacob watched War of the Worlds , 21 Jump Street , 22 Jump Street , Braven , Seventh Son , and Into the Night . Brad watched some of the new Looney Tunes Cartoons , and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Celebrity Edition . Hoai-Tran finished her Community rewatch.

What we’ve been Eating : Brad and Peter tried the Pineapple Whip Freeze from Taco Bell. Watch Peter’s video here . Brad tried Biscoff Creme Sandwich Cookies, Strawberry Shortcake Keebler Fudge Stripe Cookies , Trolls World Tour Laffy Taffy Peter was able to eat Howlin Rays again and it was glorious.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob has been playing Gears Tactics , Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition , and StarCraft Remastered .



