On the June 12, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Universal Citywalk Hollywood, and it was a dystopian ghost town.
- Jacob got to interview the team behind the Unmatched board game series.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter has just continued binge-watching Suits.
- Jacob watched Cape Fear, Confessional, and too many damn episodes of Bar Rescue.
- Brad watched the first season of Dave, Josie and the Pussycats, rewatched When Harry Met Sally.
- Chris watched The King of Staten Island, Da 5 Bloods, Twister, Palm Springs, and Dave (the Kevin Kline movie, not the show).
- Ben watched Stay Tuned.
- Hoai-Tran watched Artemis Fowl, I’m No Longer Here, and Lust, Caution.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Sweet Corn Pringles, Swedish Fish Crush Soda Minis, and got a surprisingly great Root Beer Float from Arby’s,
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob started playing Cities: Skylines again.
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.