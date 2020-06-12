king of staten island featurette

On the June 12, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter went to Universal Citywalk Hollywood, and it was a dystopian ghost town.
    • Jacob got to interview the team behind the Unmatched board game series.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter has just continued binge-watching Suits.
    • Jacob watched Cape Fear, Confessional, and too many damn episodes of Bar Rescue.
    • Brad watched the first season of Dave, Josie and the Pussycats, rewatched When Harry Met Sally.
    • Chris watched The King of Staten Island, Da 5 Bloods, Twister, Palm Springs, and Dave (the Kevin Kline movie, not the show).
    • Ben watched Stay Tuned.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Artemis Fowl, I’m No Longer Here, and Lust, Caution.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Sweet Corn Pringles, Swedish Fish Crush Soda Minis, and got a surprisingly great Root Beer Float from Arby’s, 
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob started playing Cities: Skylines again.

