On the June 5, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: It’s been a week!
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter experienced rioting in his neighborhood for the first time, and has been watching too much of the News and social media. And hes been trying to listen and learn to be a better ally.
- Jacob started doing a puzzle for the first time in well over a decade.
- Brad set up his own movie theater outside
- Hoai-Tran participated in Film Stage’s Cinephile Game Night with Jacob and Chris.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob started reading War and Peace.
- Hoai-Tran has been reading the Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind manga.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter has been watching Suits, and tried watching Space Force.
- Jacob watched The Lovebirds, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man 3, Back to the Future, Die Hard, The Shawshank Redemption, The Martian, and The Wretched.
- Chris watched Domestic Disturbance.
- Brad watched Twister, Rock Star and Celebrity Family Feud
- Ben watched The Hobbit (1977), rewatched That Thing You Do!, finished Devs, and started rewatching Lost.
- Hoai-Tran watched Bad Education, Mulholland Drive, rewatched Attack the Block, and finally started watching Better Call Saul.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter has become addicted to Waba Grill.
- Brad tried the DiGiorno Croissant Crust Pizza, Rotisserie Chicken Pringles, Lucky Charms Honey Clovers, Fini Cinema Mix Gummies, and S’mores with Chocolate-Filled Chocolate Marshmallows
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad started playing Grand Theft Auto V again.
