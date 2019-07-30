On the July 30, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: The whole team is back together again!

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Hoai-Tran is back from Comic-Con and a Bui Beach vacation. She also spoke on a panel of AAPI Culture Writers at the Asian American International Film Festival . Peter went to Knotts Berry Farm to experience Ghost Town Alive on National Cowboy Day, and rode the renovated Calico River Rapids ride. He also got that new backpack that Jacob recommended, and it is awesome. Brad helped his girlfriend (partially) move into his house, and it was quite the whirlwind. Went to the Shedd Aquarium . Escaped a makeshift Nicolas Cage-themed Escape Room for his friend’s birthday.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob started reading Midnight in Chernobyl . Chris read The Need by Helen Phillips and listened to The RFK Tapes podcast. Hoai-Tran read Ursula K. LeGuin: The Last Interview , the first issue of Buffy The Vampire Slayer modern-day reboot.

What we’ve been Watching : Jacob, HT, and Chris watched The Boys . Ben and HT watched Veronica Mars Peter rewatched Jackie Brown for the first time in years. Jacob watched Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , and 1st Summoning . Brad watched new episodes of Queer Eye Ben watched Apollo 11, Serenity, and The Hidden Fortress Hoai-Tran watched The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance pilot.

What we’ve been Eating : Peter ate at the new Craftsman Bar and Grill at Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel. Brad tried Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos .

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob started playing Fire Emblem: Three Houses .



All the other stuff you need to know: