Water Cooler: Star Wars: Duel of the Fates, Invisible Man, Mary Poppins Returns, Polaroid, Jerry Maguire, Avatar: The Last Airbender & Yojimbo
Posted on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 20, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Brad is out, and this episode will be shorter than normal.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter attempted to do his first live-stream at a busy theme park, it was insane.
- Jacob ran a 5K.
- Chris tried Blue Apron.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly’s Star Wars: Duel of the Fates script.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob watched Polaroid.
- Chris watched The Invisible Man and Frozen 2.
- Ben watched Jerry Maguire and Yojimbo.
- Hoai-Tran saw Mary Poppins Returns, realized While You Were Sleeping is bad, and has been rewatching Avatar: The Last Airbender from her new steelbook.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Chris has been playing Kentucky Route Zero.
