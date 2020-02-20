On the February 20, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Brad is out, and this episode will be shorter than normal.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter attempted to do his first live-stream at a busy theme park , it was insane. Jacob ran a 5K. Chris tried Blue Apron.

What we’ve been Reading : Ben read Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly’s Star Wars: Duel of the Fates script.

What we’ve been Watching : Jacob watched Polaroid . Chris watched The Invisible Man and Frozen 2 . Ben watched Jerry Maguire and Yojimbo . Hoai-Tran saw Mary Poppins Returns , realized While You Were Sleeping is bad, and has been rewatching Avatar: The Last Airbender from her new steelbook.

What we’ve been Playing : Chris has been playing Kentucky Route Zero .



