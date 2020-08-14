Star Trek Lower Decks still

On the August 14, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter has been working a lot on Patreon.
    • Jacob added deadlifts to his exercise routine and now he can’t feel parts of his body.
    • Brad somehow found and purchased a Nintendo Switch
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read The Last Duel by Eric Jager.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Jacob and Ben watched the first episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks
    • Peter and Brad watched An American Pickle.
    • Jacob watched Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business, Inside Out, and Lake of Death.
    • Brad watched Impractical Jokers: The Movie, High Score, Pretending I’m a Superman, and Happy Happy Joy Joy
    • Ben watched Magnetic, Munich, and Chicago.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Host.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Korn Kurls from Zimbabwe.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob has been poking through the second edition of Harlem Unbound.

