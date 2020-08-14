Water Cooler: Star Trek: Lower Decks, An American Pickle, Inside Out, Munich, Host, Chicago, Impractical Jokers: The Movie, High Score,
Posted on Friday, August 14th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 14, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter has been working a lot on Patreon.
- Jacob added deadlifts to his exercise routine and now he can’t feel parts of his body.
- Brad somehow found and purchased a Nintendo Switch
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read The Last Duel by Eric Jager.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob and Ben watched the first episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Peter and Brad watched An American Pickle.
- Jacob watched Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business, Inside Out, and Lake of Death.
- Brad watched Impractical Jokers: The Movie, High Score, Pretending I’m a Superman, and Happy Happy Joy Joy
- Ben watched Magnetic, Munich, and Chicago.
- Hoai-Tran watched Host.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Korn Kurls from Zimbabwe.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob has been poking through the second edition of Harlem Unbound.
