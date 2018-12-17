Water Cooler: Spider-Man, Venom, Birdbox, Love Simon, Aquaman, Ben Is Back, Bumblebee, Destroyer, Free Solo, Love Actually & Happy as Lazzaro
Posted on Monday, December 17th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 17, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been watching at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: What are you guys doing for Christmas?
At The Water Cooler:
What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob hosted a holiday party and has learned the value of slippers.
- Peter has been pushing his Magic.
- Hoai-Tran went to the Museum of Illusions in Chelsea, visited the Chelsea Market, and learned that her friend moved into an apartment that was the exterior for John Wick’s The Continental.
What we’ve been Reading:
- Peter has been reading more Miles Morales Ultimate Spider-Man comics and tried to read Spider-Gwen.
What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob watched Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
- Chris watched Venom, The House that Jack Built, and Birdbox.
- Peter watched Love Simon, Leave No Trace, Hearts Beat Loud, and left Disneyland to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for a third time.
- Brad watched Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Aquaman, Ben Is Back, and Anna and the Apocalypse
- Ben watched Aquaman, Bumblebee, Minding the Gap, Destroyer, Free Solo, The Favourite, and Roma.
- Hoai-Tran watched Happy as Lazzaro, The Garden of Words, did a holiday viewing of Love Actually.
What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter has fallen in love with Rebel Creamery’s Ice Cream, and has discovered Quest Pizza at Target.
- Brad tried Ghiradelli Toffee and Cookie Crunch Squares
What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob has been designing a Scum and Villainy session for the holidays.
Other articles mentioned:
- ‘Bird Box’ Review: Frequently Terrifying, but Frustratingly Derivative
- Pop Culture Imports: ‘Roma,’ ‘Happy as Lazzaro,’ a French Comedic Caper, an Immigrant Detention Drama, and More
All the other stuff you need to know:
