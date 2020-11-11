On the November 11, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter got the Life-size Baby Yoda from Sideshow Collectibles . Brad spoke to Anthony Daniels in support of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Jacob has been editing one of the most fun series he’s seen published on /Film. Hoai-Tran has a roommate!

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob started reading The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson. Hoai-Tran read The Art of Wolfwalkers .

What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Ben watched Soul Peter watched the first couple episodes of Inside Pixar . And also watched the first episode of Gangs of London on AMC+. Jacob watched the first four Resident Evil movies, started rewatching The Crown , and wants to linger on Jeopardy for a few minutes. Chris watched Freaky and the Crown season 4. Brad watched the new Supermarket Sweep Ben watched the 4K Game of Thrones box set, John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid , Plus One , The Pelican Brief , and Bringing Up Baby . Hoai-Tran watched Wolfwalkers , His Dark Materials season 2, and Young Justice Outsiders .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Belgian Chocolate Truffles from Aldi, Ghiradelli White Chocolate Sugar Cookie Squares , Sugar Cookie M&Ms , and Turkey and Stuffing flavored potato chips.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob is learning the RPG Vaesen .



Pumpkin Pie Dip Recipe:

Ingredients

15 oz can pumpkin

5 oz vanilla pudding mix

16 oz Cool Whip

½ Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

½ Tbsp. cinnamon

Graham crackers

Directions

Mix pumpkin, pudding mix, and spices until well-blended.

Fold in Cool Whip and mix until smooth.

Chill 2-3 hours.

Serve with graham crackers.

