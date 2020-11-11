soul early buzz

On the November 11, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter got the Life-size Baby Yoda from Sideshow Collectibles.
    • Brad spoke to Anthony Daniels in support of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
    • Jacob has been editing one of the most fun series he’s seen published on /Film.
    • Hoai-Tran has a roommate!
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob started reading The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson. 
    • Hoai-Tran read The Art of Wolfwalkers.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and Ben watched Soul
    • Peter watched the first couple episodes of Inside Pixar. And also watched the first episode of Gangs of London on AMC+.
    • Jacob watched the first four Resident Evil movies, started rewatching The Crown, and wants to linger on Jeopardy for a few minutes.
    • Chris watched Freaky and the Crown season 4.
    • Brad watched the new Supermarket Sweep
    • Ben watched the 4K Game of Thrones box set, John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, Plus One, The Pelican Brief, and Bringing Up Baby.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Wolfwalkers, His Dark Materials season 2, and Young Justice Outsiders.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Belgian Chocolate Truffles from Aldi, Ghiradelli White Chocolate Sugar Cookie Squares, Sugar Cookie M&Ms, and Turkey and Stuffing flavored potato chips.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob is learning the RPG Vaesen

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

Pumpkin Pie Dip Recipe:

Ingredients

15 oz can pumpkin

5 oz vanilla pudding mix

16 oz Cool Whip

½ Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

½ Tbsp. cinnamon

Graham crackers

Directions

Mix pumpkin, pudding mix, and spices until well-blended.

Fold in Cool Whip and mix until smooth.

Chill 2-3 hours.

Serve with graham crackers.

 

