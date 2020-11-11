Water Cooler: Soul, The Crown, Freaky, Wolfwalkers, Game of Thrones, Young Justice Outsiders, Resident Evil, Bringing Up Baby
Posted on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 11, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter got the Life-size Baby Yoda from Sideshow Collectibles.
- Brad spoke to Anthony Daniels in support of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Jacob has been editing one of the most fun series he’s seen published on /Film.
- Hoai-Tran has a roommate!
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob started reading The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson.
- Hoai-Tran read The Art of Wolfwalkers.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Ben watched Soul
- Peter watched the first couple episodes of Inside Pixar. And also watched the first episode of Gangs of London on AMC+.
- Jacob watched the first four Resident Evil movies, started rewatching The Crown, and wants to linger on Jeopardy for a few minutes.
- Chris watched Freaky and the Crown season 4.
- Brad watched the new Supermarket Sweep
- Ben watched the 4K Game of Thrones box set, John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, Plus One, The Pelican Brief, and Bringing Up Baby.
- Hoai-Tran watched Wolfwalkers, His Dark Materials season 2, and Young Justice Outsiders.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Belgian Chocolate Truffles from Aldi, Ghiradelli White Chocolate Sugar Cookie Squares, Sugar Cookie M&Ms, and Turkey and Stuffing flavored potato chips.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob is learning the RPG Vaesen.
Other Articles Mentioned:
Pumpkin Pie Dip Recipe:
Ingredients
15 oz can pumpkin
5 oz vanilla pudding mix
16 oz Cool Whip
½ Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
½ Tbsp. cinnamon
Graham crackers
Directions
Mix pumpkin, pudding mix, and spices until well-blended.
Fold in Cool Whip and mix until smooth.
Chill 2-3 hours.
Serve with graham crackers.
